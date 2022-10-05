4 hours ago

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has stated that the party is determined in its quest to mobilise its rank and file for a third consecutive electoral victory in 2024.

Consequently, he said, the party has put in place various strategies and measures such as regular interaction between the party’s national officers and government appointees aimed at improving party-government relationship.

He said the initiative was also geared towards providing mutual assistance in fulfilling government’s programmes and interventions for the good of the Ghanaian people.

The visit

Mr Boakye stated this when the Registrar of the Scholarships Secretariat, Dr Kingsley Agyemang, paid a visit to the national headquarters of the NPP in Accra last Monday to interact with national officers of the party.

The visit forms part of the initiative introduced by the current executives, dubbed, “Party-Government Engagements”, meant to bridge the gap between government appointees and party officers.

Dr Agyemang, who was accompanied by the Head of International Relations and Partnership of the secretariat, Richard Gyamfi, interacted with Mr Boakye; Deputy General Secretary, Dr Antoinette Tsibu-Darko; Director of Finance and Administration, William Amoah; Director of Research and Elections, Evans Nimako; Deputy Director of Research, Dr Nyame Baafi, and some staff of the party headquarters.

Commendation

Mr Boakye thanked the Registrar of the Scholarships, Secretariat for the visit, and commended him for transforming the entity through the successful rollout of many interventions including the digitisation of the scholarship application process, decentralisation of the scholarship award process to the various districts, among others.

He urged the registrar to take immediate steps, to address the legitimate concerns of beneficiaries of government scholarships such as undue delay in the release of scholarship subventions.

Mr Boakye also commended Dr Agyemang for doing an excellent job in widening the scholarship net and implored him to do more to increase scholarship opportunities for the nation’s youth and members of TESCON in particular.

Dr Agyemang, for his part, assured the party leadership that his outfit was committed to collaborating with the party and all relevant stakeholders in the discharge of their mandate of administering government scholarships both locally and abroad.

So far

Following the introduction of the policy, the party headquarters has hosted some government appointees including the CEO of the Ghana Water Company Limited, Dr Clifford Braimah; the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor; Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, and the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson.