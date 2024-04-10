3 hours ago

Director of Elections of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Evans Nimako says the party picked the number one slot on the ballot its own and did not swap with the Liberal Party of Ghana’s Kofi Akpaloo.

Ahead of Ghana’s general election, political parties picked ballot positions. The New Patriotic Party (NPP) secured the first spot and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the eighth.

After the balloting, rumours surfaced claiming the NPP might have swapped numbers with another candidate.

Addressing this on JoyNews’ Newsfile on September 21, the Director of Elections firmly denied the allegations.

He argued that no presidential candidate would be willing to give up their number spot on the ballot because it would equally give him an added advantage in the December elections.

Mr Nimako argued this concern was baseless and must be regarded as such.

“Presidential candidate for a political party loves New Patriotic Party, our presidential candidate so much that when he had balloted for his position, he would swap?

“I don’t know where this is coming from and we must not at any point entertain such idea and thoughts in our discourse. Not at all. Nothing of that sort happened. I think we must throw that issue into the marine,” he said.