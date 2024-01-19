2 hours ago

A total of 17 aspiring parliamentary candidates (PC) of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been disqualified across the country, with 33 others going unopposed.

The party, which announced the decision, said this was recommended by the National Parliamentary Vetting Committees (NPVC) and the National Parliamentary Appeals Committee (NPAC) in their reports.

According to the NPP, the National Executive Committee (NEC) at a meeting on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, endorsed the recommendations.

The Greater Accra and Eastern regions had the highest number of disqualified parliamentary candidates, with four, followed by the Central Region, which had three.

The Ashanti Region registered two disqualified aspirants and one court case in the Nhyiaeso Constituency, while other regions recorded one disqualified aspirant.

Ahafo, Bono, Bono East, North East, Savannah, Volta, and Western did not record any disqualification of aspirants.

The NPP NEC also approved the NPVC and NPAC’s recommendations for 33 candidates to run unopposed, most in the Ashanti Region (five).

Disqualified

The list of disqualified individuals included Portia Asantewaa Danso of Afigya Sekyere East, Kwabena Addo Amankwah of Manhyia South, Robert Arkoh of Upper Denkyira East, Nathan Kobina Austin of Assin South, Joseph Afankwah of Agona West, and Frank Aidoo of Akuapem South.

The others are Emmanuel Adjei Lartey of Okere, Dennis Obeng Agyei of Akim Oda, Ruth Yaa Ansaa Safori of New Juaben South, Samuel Owusu Amankwah of Ayawaso West Wuogon, Richard Hagan of Okaikwei South, Sylvia Opoku-Manu of Ablekuma West, and Edward Lincoln Addo of Trobu.

The rest are Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu, Bimbilla; Alex Avoka Amolbugri, Binduri; Alois Kog Kyaakpier Mohl, Nandom; and Appiah Kubi Baidoo, Sefwi Akontombra.

Unopposed

The list of persons going unopposed was given as Benjamin Yaboah Sekyere, Tano South; Alex Blankson, Akrofuom; Yaw Osei Adutwum, Bosomtwi; Nana Ayew Afriyie, Effiduase; John Ampotuah Kumah, Ejisu; Isaac Yaw Opoku, Offinso South; Paul Apreku Twum Barimah, Dormaa East; and Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Techiman South.

The rest are Alex Gyan, Kintampo South; Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Effutu; Festus Awuah Kwofie, Upper Denkyira East; John Ntim Fordjour, Assin South; Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Akim Oda; Bryan Acheampong, Abetifi; Frederick Obeng Adom, Upper West Akim; and Michael Okyere Baafi, New Juaben South.

Others are Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Ayawaso West Wuogon; Darkoa Newman, Okaikwei South; and Patrick Yaw Boamah, Okaikwei Central.

The NPP said three aspirants Nana Aduse Poku Ahwere of Ahafo Ano South West, Al-Hassan Mahama of Ayawaso Central and Eric Kwesi Danquah of Upper West Akim stepped down, while Kennedy Kwasi Kankam of Nhyiaeso has had his candidacy challenged in court.

The party said NEC endorsed the recommendations after extensive deliberations on the reports.

It indicated that it was pleased with the reports and therefore caused the names of the aspirants to be published.