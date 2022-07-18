38 minutes ago

The ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) has ended its Annual Delegates Conference and elected new executives to lead the party in the next four years.

The party delegates gathered at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 16 where they elected the next crop of leaders.

Although the elections were successful, it was however not without surprises, shocks and upsets as the confidence of some candidates to win the votes of the delegates was shattered into pieces.

During a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu evaluated the NPP national elections.

According to him, among all the positions during the national elections, the one that heavily shocked him was that of the General Secretary position which saw a contest between John Boadu and Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK).

Nana Ofori Owusu noted that he never expected the trouncing of John Boadu as the latter was ticked to retain his seat.

"He is the greatest surprise to me," he stated.

John Boadu lost by over 300 votes to the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Kodua Frimpong (JFK) with JFK grabbing 2,837 votes while John Boadu polled 2,524 out of total valid votes of 5,535.

Pitying the outgone General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Ofori Owusu extended an invite to John Boadu to join the PPP, saying "we need him if they don't recognize his worth".

"Titus-Glover, I say, your fight is admirable. You have shown that you are a powerful guy," he emphasized.