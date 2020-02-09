3 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has sent a note to all media houses in the country, urging them to stop referring to Mr Horace Ekow Ewusi, as the Central Regional 1st Vice-Chairman of the party with immediate effect.

Mr Ewusi, who is currently being investigated by the Police CID, for some missing excavators, according to the elephant family, has been on indefinite suspension from the position of Central Regional 1st Vice-Chairman of the party since July 31, 2019.

In a statement signed by the party’s Central Regional Secretary, Richard Takyi-Mensah, and released in Cape Coast, Tuesday, said “I write to bring to the attention of all media houses that Mr. Horace EkowEwusi, who is being investigated by the Police CID for some missing excavators, has been on an indefinite suspension as the Central Regional 1st Vice Chairman since 31st July, 2019. The Central Regional Executive Committee of the party adopted the Regional Disciplinary Commitee’s recommendation to suspend Mr. Ewusi indefinitely after Mr. Ewusi had disregarded and disrespected party directives/decisions and also refused to appear before the Regional Disciplinary Committee to respond to a petition against him”.

It added “In view of this, all media houses should stop with immediate effect the reference to Mr. Horace Ewusi as the Central Regional 1st Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party”.

On Monday, February 3, 2020, the CID picked up Mr Ekow Ewusi, who is one of the leaders of Operation Vanguard, for interrogation over his role in the missing excavators and other equipment seized from illegal miners.

His arrest was triggered by a request from the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, to the Director General, CID Headquarters, Accra, to commence investigations into the missing excavators and some other equipment.

“Mr. Ekow Ewusi was contracted to cart excavators and other vehicles and pieces of equipment seized by Operation Vanguard to designated areas for safe keeping. We have received information that he sent an unknown number of equipment to unauthorized locations, including one in Tema. This was confirmed by the caretaker of the depot in Tema. Information reaching me indicates that he has sold an unknown number of the pieces of equipment, including excavators. I wish to appeal to the Police Authorities to investigate the matter”, the letter dated February 3, 2020, and requesting the Police to probe into matter in part read.