A disgruntled polling station executive who invoked a river god to strike dead the Member of Parliament (MP) Asante Akyem North Constituency Lawyer Andy Appiah-Kubi, the constituency Chairman Sampson Agyei, William Aboagye and other constituency executives for suspending him from the party is dead.

MyNewsGh.com confirmed that he died today Friday February 21, 2020 according to his brother of an unknown ailment and was buried in accordance with the Islamic custom.

Kassim Awudu had gone to the river side in July last year claiming he suffered a lot for the party and does not see the reason why the constituency executives and MP will connive to suspend him at this time the party is in power and he is supposed to enjoy the fruit of his labour.

“Inspector, my name is Kassim Awudu, a polling station chairman for NPP at Bontodiase Electoral Area in the Asante Akyem North Constituency. I have suffered and sacrificed a lot for the NPP and especially during the 2016 elections. I was used by Andy Appiah Kubi for a lot of dirty works which saw his victory and that of the NPP as well. I was promised a job by the MP and I have waited for 3years now but to no avail. I recently received a letter of suspension from the Party’s secretary, Williams Aboagye and according to him, my offense was organising my fellow polling station executives to campaign for a candidate in the impending parliamentary primaries. Inspector, if the MP, William Aboagye and the other constituency executives have ever met any polling station executive and campaigned for them to vote for the current MP, Andy Appiah Kubi and have not suspended themselves, kill all of them”, these were the exact words used by Kassim at a river called Bonfo which is popularly known as inspector”, he cursed with a crate of eggs and a bottle of schnapps in a video sighted by MyNewsGh.com

He continued by saying, any constituency executive or person who has planned to expunge his name from delegates album should also be dealt with severely by the river god.

