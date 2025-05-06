1 day ago

The New Patriotic Party has expressed special gratitude to the North East Region, for its massive support to the party in the 2024 Elections.

In a very difficult election for the NPP, in which the party suffered severe voter apathy from its own supporters and dropped over 2 million votes nationwide, the North East Region, the home region of its Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was an exception.

It was the only region the NPP appreciated in votes, and the region's remarkable effort was greatly appreciated by the party during its Thank You Tour of the North East Region on Tuesday.

A National Vice Chairman of the party, Alhaji Massaudu, who spoke on behalf of the National Chairman, acknowledged the massive support of the region.

"On behalf of the National Chairman and our party, I want to thank you for the way you supported and voted for us in the 2024 election," said the Vice Chairman.

"We really appreciate your support and we want to urge you to continue to stay behind us for victory in the next election," he added.

The party's Deputy General Secretary also reiterated the party's appreciation to the region for it support.

The party's 2024 Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also expressed profound gratitude to the Chiefs and people of the North East Region, for their massive support to him, the party and it's parliamentary candidates.

"This is the only region that appreciated in votes in a very difficult election for our party, and on my own behalf and on behalf of our party, I want to express my profound gratitude for your massive support," Dr. Bawumia said.

"Just as I have expressed our gratitude to all our stakeholders in all the regions across the country, I want to also express same to all of you in the region for you support."

"God's time is always the best so let us all join hands together so that we continue to work hard and make the NPP stronger and better for victory in 2028."

The New Patriotic Party, led by its 2024 Presidential Candidate, is embarking on a nationwide Thank You Tour to express gratitude to its supporters and Ghanaians for their support in the 2024 Elections, regardless of its performance in the 2024 Elections.