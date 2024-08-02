3 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed its gratitude to the Gonja king, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, for lifting the ban on the Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

The MP was barred from entering any palace in the Gonja kingdom.

However, on Friday, August 2, 2024, the Gonja king lifted the ban, allowing Jinapor, who also serves as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, to access and lead any government official to any palace in Gonjaland.

In July, the Yagbonwura had banned Samuel Abu Jinapor from visiting or leading any government officials to the palaces in Gonjaland due to alleged disrespect towards the king and some chiefs.

A government delegation, including the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng; the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril; the MCE for West Gonja, Karim Musah Kusubari; and the Savannah Regional Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana, visited the Yagbonwura to seek forgiveness on Jinapor’s behalf.

The Savannah Regional branch of the NPP expressed gratitude to the Yagbonwura for his generosity in lifting the ban and blessing Abu Jinapor, recognizing him as a proud grandson of Gonjaland.

They stated that, this action confirms their belief that Jinapor, a prince of Gonjaland, respects the chieftaincy institution and the chiefs and people of Gonja.

The party also congratulated Jinapor for his humility, respect, and dedication to the customs and traditions of the Gonja Kingdom. They expressed appreciation to everyone who helped in lifting the ban.

“The regional party wishes to thank sincerely the President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, for his intense interest in this matter and for sending a high-powered delegation to the Jakpa palace to resolve the matter.

“The party is also grateful to the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, who led the government delegation to meet with the Yagbonwura to resolve the issue. Asamoah Boateng has shown that he is a peace-broker and a leader truly committed to unity,” the statement said.’

