The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western Region has criticized the chief fisherman for the Lower Axim Constituency for publicly declaring that he will vote for John Dramani Mahama come December 2020.

The chief fisherman, Nana Kofi Bentil, has reportedly been captured in a video making rounds on social media, saying he and his family members will vote for Mr. Mahama when he is not supposed to make such public declaration.

He led a delegation of fishermen from the Western and Central regions to the residence of former President Mahama in Accra recently, where he made the statement.

According to the NPP communications directorate of the constituency, the 1992 Constitution debars the chief fisherman from engaging openly in partisan politics.

A statement issued by the NPP and signed by two of its executive members, Michael Nokoe and Aaron Angate, described the chief as a ‘double-mouthed’ person who was playing ‘double standard.’

The party explained that the same fisherman recently praised President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government for responding to the needs of the fishermen in the area by initiating the construction of a sea defence wall and a fishing harbour at Axim.

The statement claimed that he collects fuel from landing beaches in the municipality anytime there is fuel supply, adding “this is a privilege given to him as a chief fisherman.”

“So what has changed suddenly for Nana Bentil to start singing the praises of the NDC and Mr. Mahama. This double mouth and double standards must stop. Axim deserves better,” they said.

They said they were not against the chief for his political choice but should be grateful for what has been done for his people within a short period the NPP has been in office.

The statement said the Nzema East Municipality or the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency could boast of sea defence wall, a fishing harbour and the development of the Axim Victoria Park into modern ceremonial grounds in the short period that the NPP has been in office.

The rest include a Sports Stadium and Youth Centre, construction of cocoa roads in the Gwira enclave, DVLA Office, construction of Axim town roads and creation of Cocoa District for Nzema East, among others.