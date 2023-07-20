9 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku has affirmed that he is the best choice for the presidency to save Ghana from its economic predicament.

Dr. Konadu Apraku, who is a former Minister of Trade and Industry, said his background as an economist and his experience in helping to revive the economies of other countries make him the best candidate to lead Ghana out of its current economic challenges.

“I went to school, got a PhD in economics, and used it to work in three universities in the United States. I also wrote a book on economics that is used as a textbook in American universities. But more importantly, I have had practical experience in working with economies that have been destroyed, such as in Croatia after it seceded from Yugoslavia. The country was devastated by war, and the United Nations needed people to go back there and rebuild it. I was one of those selected,” he said.

Dr. Konadu Apraku also said that he feels a sense of responsibility to help Ghana overcome its current economic challenges.

“Where I have come from and where I have reached is completely beyond my expectations. I have been blessed, and I feel a sense of responsibility. As the saying goes, ‘to whom much is given, much is expected.’ I have had more than my fair share, and so I have a strong belief that I have a charge to keep, a God to serve, and a nation to build,” he said.

Source: citifmonline.com