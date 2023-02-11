6 hours ago

Legendary movie actor and comedian, Kofi Adu alias Agya Koo has joined the campaign of New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

According to Agya Koo who is a known NPP activist, it has become necessary for him to campaign for Kennedy Agyapong because he possesses the leadership qualities needed to turn around the fortunes of the country in current times.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi based Sompa FM, the actor appealed to delegates of the party to vote for the Assin Central Member of Parliament adding that majority of Ghanaians want to see Kennedy Agyapong become president.

“To the people of the NPP we must make sure we don’t do ourselves harm. Ghanaians need the man and I am appealing to the delegates, some [Ghanaians] have been calling me and I also listen, from all indications Ghanaians want Kennedy Agyapong to be president,” Agya Koo said.

“Even currently that he is not in power, look at the number of jobs he is creating. He has already promised to come to office with his own cars and leave them behind when going out of power. NPP members can attest to his contribution to the party in terms of resources and money,” he added.

Agya Koo emphasised that Kennedy Agyapong has outlined a clear plan for transforming the country through various sectors including tourism and thus urged delegates of the party to give him the nod.

The NPP is yet to officially announce a date for its parliamentary and presidential elections.

However campaigning activities has picked up pace with several stalwarts within the party confirming their interest in the race.

The likes of Kwabena Agyapong, Addai Nimoh, Alan Kyerematen, Dr Afriyie Akoto have all announced their bids.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is yet to confirm his interest is also tipped as a lead contender for the race.