4 hours ago

Former New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye, has stated that Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, is an action-oriented person.

He said in an October 3 interview with Accra-based Okay FM that the minister has for long been committed to the idea of industrialization.

Adorye mentioned that the reported flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party played a key role in getting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat to be headquartered in Ghana.

With his vision of industrialization, the former NPP parliamentary candidate believes the country will progress economically under the presidency of Alan Kyerematen.

“Alan is a cool person and a doer. He is not going to be a talkative but action-oriented person. Nations that have developed have based on industrialization and with Alan Kyerematen, it is not because of President Akufo-Addo’s appointment that he is working on industries.

“He was the coordinator for Trade Commission for the whole of Africa in the 90’s. He presented a paper where he advocated for the creation of the African Continental Trade.

“When he became Trade Minister, he pursued it and lobbied for AfCFTA headquarters to be in Ghana. If somebody like this, with an industrialization vision, when he becomes president, you will see that the country will also be driven by industrialization. Industrialization will reduce hardship and the Cedi's depreciation. Our only hope is Alan Kyerematen,” Adorye said.

Background

The New Patriotic Party, is bent on breaking the eight-year rotational power cycle between itself and the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC.

Ahead of that, it is billed to elect a flagbearer next year. Some of the names which have popped up besides Alan Kyerematen include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, and Former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

Political analysts however predict that the contest is going to be a two-horse race between Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.