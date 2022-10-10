4 hours ago

Former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Robert Yaw Amankwah, has endorsed Kennedy Agyapong for presidential candidate of the party.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has made the intent to contest for NPP’s flagbeareship.

Recall that key contenders, such as Bawumia and Alan Kyeremateng, have all had similar endorsements within the party.

But the former NPP chairman under ex-President Agyekum Kufuor’s regime believes that Kennedy is the right candidate to lead the party, hence his support.

Speaking to MAK TV GH in an exclusive interview, Chairman Amankwah declared that he is going to support Kennedy Agyapong to win the NPP flagbearership.

"Officially, I’m part of Kennedy Agyapong’s team. A lot of people have seen Kennedy and me together in recent times. So today, I’m making it public that I’m a part of Kennedy’s team. "

"If I look at the good policies Kennedy is going to bring on board, I think I need to rally behind him to become the flagbearer of the NPP or President of Ghana."

He revealed that, so far, he has moved together with Kennedy Agyapong to several places in the country and the response has been massive. A lot of Ghanaians have embraced Kennedy’s mission and are willing to vote for him in 2024 should he get the nod to be NPP’s flagbearer.

Chairman Amankwah disclosed that a lot of NPP, NDC, and non-partisan Ghanaians who have lost hope in voting are unreluctantly to cast their votes for Kennedy if he becomes flagbearer.