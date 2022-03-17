4 hours ago

Daniel Takyi, a member of the Alliance For Foot Soldiers Advocacy, has urged government appointees to be more accessible to party foot soldiers.

Mr. Takyi, a New Patriotic Party foot soldier, said some of his cohorts may be looking for help with jobs or scholarships but are sometimes frozen out.

“Things of this nature discourages or demoralises the foot soldier, and it as about the time the government appointees stop behaving in that manner,” he said.

This notwithstanding, Mr. Takyi said foot soldiers normally did not need help or jobs from the government.

“Ordinarily, once you work as a foot soldier, you would expect that once the party comes into power, the party will put in measures, policies and programmes that can benefit the entire country of which, once you are a citizen of Ghana, you are going to benefit.”

“So I don’t necessarily need to be appointed a deputy minister, a CEO or what have you for me to appreciate the good works of the government.”

As an example, Mr. Takyi said he had indirectly benefited from the Free Senior High School policy.

“If for nothing at all, I have three nephews and countless nieces who are beneficiaries of the free SHS programme. But for the free SHS program, I would have had to pay for the school fees and what have you,” he explained.

Source: citifmonline