8 hours ago

The Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has clarified that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has not promised to provide cars to teachers.

His comments follow a recent promise by flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to offer incentives for teachers and healthcare workers to purchase vehicles if the party is retained in power.

During the NPP manifesto launch in Takoradi on Sunday, August 18, Dr. Bawumia outlined several initiatives for education and healthcare if the party wins another term.

However, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekossi Sen programme Monday stated that some people misunderstood Dr. Bawumia.

“Dr. Bawumia did not say that teachers would receive free cars. What he specifically mentioned is that teachers will be able to buy their own cars, but the duty at the ports will be waived” he clarified.

The Works and Housing Minister said this is an incentive, not a free car giveaway.

Regarding healthcare, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah announced that the NPP plans to complete all hospitals under the Agenda 111 project to ensure every district has a hospital.

He noted that, the party intends to recruit more doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals while improving their working conditions.

“To enhance access to care, we will complete the digitization of public health facilities under the ongoing E-Health project and expand telemedicine services,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah added.