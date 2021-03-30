52 minutes ago

A group calling itself Friends of Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie in the Eastern Region are calling on the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race in 2022.

In a press conference held at Koforidua Tuesday, March 30, 2021, the group indicated its readiness to give Dr. Akoto Afriyie the needed support for him to lead the NPP in the 2024 elections.

“It is a known fact that Dr. Afriyie Akoto has been nursing a presidential ambition for some time now. He has the qualities so it is important that we as patriots give him our support,” said the Eastern Regional Coordinator for the group, Mr. Isaac Aboagye.

“We are ready to show our colossal support in his bid to becoming the flagbearer for the NPP come 2022 presidential primaries,” he indicated.

Isaac Aboagye continued, “We have a massive support from other regions so we're encouraging them all to also show the same faith in Dr. Afriyie Akoto and speak about his good works so he can lead this great party.”

He added that the hardwork of Dr. Afriyie in the Agric Ministry is what contributed to the success story of the government's ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ policy.

“The two-time MP for Kwadaso is the driver for the President’s vision of Planting for Food and Jobs which yielded enormous results in 2019 and 2020.”

Mr. Isaac Aboagye noted that “It is no surprise that H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, showered praises on the Minister for Food and Agriculture, describing him as one of the most outstanding ministers in his first term.”

According to him, “Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie will be a very fine presidential candidate to lead the party in the 7th December 2024 presidential elections on the ticket of the NPP”, thereby calling on all to rally behind him.

He promised that the group will in the coming days be projecting the Kwadasi MP and his activities to put him first on the map of the delegate ahead of the party's primaries in 2022.