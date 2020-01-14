1 hour ago

A member of the Communication team of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abass Nurudeen is surprised at how the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is defending the Electoral Commission following its decision to compile a new voters' register ahead of the elections in December.

According to him, "all of a sudden the NPP has become a Public Relations(PR) consultant for the EC."

Abass Nurudeen who was contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrooko', described the current EC as "the worst that we have had in terms of competence and even management of the administrative processes of the Electoral Commission."

"You don’t see the head and tail of what they are doing," he added.

Peacefmonline