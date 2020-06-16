3 hours ago

A former Member of Parliament for Madina, Alhaji Bukari Amadu Sorogho, has indicated that the Akufo-Addo government has failed woefully in managing the economy.

He said, for instance, that the government has failed to stabilise the local currency, the Ghana cedi, against the major trading currencies, especially the dollar.

This, he said, is one of the areas of the economy in which the current government has failed on its promises because the then-flag bearer of the NPP, who is now the President, promised that his government would stabilise the currency should he win the polls.

“As we speak today, the cedi is performing badly against the dollar,” he said on the Ghana Yensom show on Accra100.5FM on Tuesday, 16 June 2020.

Touching on the plan by the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile an entirely new register of voters for this year’s election, Mr Sorogho explained that the argument being put out by the NPP in favour of the new register makes mockery of the President and the Members of Parliament.

He said if the NPP insists the current register is not credible, then neither are President Nana Akufo-Addo and all the MPs elected into Parliament since that is the document that was used for their election.