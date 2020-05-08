42 minutes ago

Read his full post below

Peter Mac Manu has been appointed Manager of the NPP 2020 Elections Campaigns, and many are asking why not a young member.

First, Mac Manu is the best guy for the job. Kennedy Agyapong will agree with me. Many don’t know who the true mafias are. They give credit to those who are dropped in the limelight. I laughed when some people pointed Anokye to be behind NPP’s win. Mac Manu is the main man.

Anokye and others provided IT support but the one who mobilised the media and political mafias for the 2016 operations is Mac Manu. There’s no deadly strategist like him. He understands elections and how to “steal” it.

He’s a combination of Jake Obetsebi and other personalities when it comes to election campaign management.

Second, the party hasn’t trained any trusted person to replace him.

The NDC lost the 2016 elections on the game tables. They’re complacent unlike in 2008 and relied too much on the EC. Many of those who must protect their interest like Anyidiho had long lost interest in the fight because of John Mahama.

You need quality Intel and smart engagement and good comms to win elections. NDC abandoned the IT guys who supported them in 2012. The NPP got more IT guys to do the collation magic. And, they used Joy FM to call the results.

I don’t know whether Evans Mensah knew how he’s being used or not in that game. But, it’s a beautiful game to watch play out.

While some young NDC guys arrogantly struggled over who is who in the middle, Mac Manu played a master game that got the campuses of universities and colleges and consolidated the gains of their diabolical propaganda against JM and his family.

I laughed when Koku said they’re in a comfortable lead because I knew he was laughing in his head. He didn’t even have well-collated results so based on what was he singing? It’s so funny.

John Mahama was ditched my his own people who worked with the NPP. And, there were some media guys in the game plan.

Mac Manu is super when it comes to such games. A true Ghanaian mafia when it comes to elections.

President Ablorh.