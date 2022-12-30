4 hours ago

The governing New Patriotic Party on Thursday, December 29, 2022, held its thanksgiving service at the party’s headquarters to give glory to God.

The jolly service was attended by kingpins within the party to mark the end of a ‘challenging’ year.

Speaking at the NPP annual thanksgiving service, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia urged Ghanaians to have complete faith in the Nana Addo-led government in the hope of better times.

"We have built more factories than any other government since independence. We have built more airports than any other government,”

“…this doesn’t mean the challenges are over, no, the challenges will always be there, and when we face the challenges, I believe the NPP government is the best government to deal with the challenges that Ghanaians are facing, there is no doubt about it,” he said.