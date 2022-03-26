NPP inaugurates Alternative Dispute Resolution and Legal Support Committee

2 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated an Alternative Dispute Resolution and Legal Support Committee.

They are to address issues and complaints that have arisen out of the Party’s just-ended polling stations executives and electoral area coordinators elections.

The Committee is also tasked to address any future issues that may arise out of the upcoming constituency, regional and national elections.

The Committee, chaired by the Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, is mandated to, among other things, consider, make appropriate recommendations and resolve, where necessary, petitions received from members of the Party in the ongoing internal elections.

Other members of the Committee include; O. B. Amoah, Gary Nimako-Marfo, Emmanuel Darkwa, Dr Kwaku Agyemang-Budu, Sophia Korkor, Dr Glover Quartey, Bright Okyere-Adjekum and Evans Nimako.

The Committee was inaugurated at the Party Headquarters by the General Secretary, John Boadu, who, in congratulating the members, also implored them to work hard to ensure the continuous peace and stability in the Party in vindication of the confidence that had been reposed in them.

Conflicts have rocked some electoral areas as the governing NPP begins reorganising processes ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Although the election of polling station executives comes off soon, some party members have accused their executives of hoarding the forms.

The February incidents include Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, where some NPP members locked up the constituency chairman on Saturday.

Similar agitations transpired in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region and Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.

Manhyia North and Ho Central constituencies have registered some debacles as well.

Some party members in New Juaben North and Sunyani East have petitioned the court to seek an injunction on their respective polling station elections.