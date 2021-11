2 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, inaugurated a National Planning Committee and Subcommittees for the organization of the Party’s 2021 Annual Delegates Conference, which is scheduled to take place in Kumasi from December 18 to December 20, 2021.

The National Planning Committee, which is being chaired by the 1st National Vice Chairperson, Madam Rita Talata, is charged with the responsibility of coordinating the activities of all the subcommittees to ensure the smooth organization of the Conference.

The Committee is composed as follows:

Rita Asobayire – Chairperson

F.F. Anto – Member

Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah –

Member

Sammy Awuku – Member

Maame Dokua (Beauty Queen) – Member

Hon. Yaw Buaben Asamoa – Member

Hon. Kofi Ahenkora Marfo – Member

Collins Nuamah – Member

Bernard Antwi Boasiako – Member

The Subcommittees are composed as follows:

MEDIA/ COMMUNICATION

• Hon. Yaw Buaben Asamoa (Chairman)

• Hon. K.O. Nkrumah

• Elizabeth Ohene

• Oboshie Sai Coffie

• Sam Pyne

• Dr. Kwasi Kyei (AR Comms Director)

• Suzette Naa Norley Dornukie Norteye

• Kwame Baffoe Abronye

• Kofi Agyapong

• Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen

• Yaw Preko

• Yaw Adomako Baafi

• Iddi Muhayu-Deen

• Dennis Aboagye

• Akwasi Agyemang

OPERATIONS/GROUNDS

• Sammy Awuku (Chairman)

• Henry Nana Boakye

• Alhaji Aziz Futa

• Agyemang Prempeh

• Nsenkyire (AR 1st Vice Chair)

• Adomako Francis (AR Org.)

• Bright Acheampong

• Hajia Humu Awudu

• Saalim Mansuru Bamba

• Alhassan Abubakar

ACCOMMODATION

• Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah (Chairman)

• Bernard Antwi Bosiako

• Maame Dokua

• Michael Omari-Wadie

• Bright Acheampong

• Adams Mohammed Tony

• Kwame Bediako Frimpong

TRANSPORTATION

• Hon. Kofi Ahenkora Marfo (Chairman)

• Kwadwo Afari

• Denis Kwakwa

• Richard Asante Yeboah

• Dennis Aboagye

• Kwaku Amponsah Oteng

• Akua Okornor

5. FINANCE

• Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah (Chairman)

• Richard Asante Yeboah

• F.F. Antoh

• Joana Francese Adda

HEALTH

• Dr. Nsiah Asare (Chairman)

• Dr. Owusu-Danso (CEO, KATH)

• Hon. Dr. Okoe Boye

• Mimi Darko- CEO, FDA

• Andrews Frimpong (V16)

SECRETARIAT/ ACCREDITATION/ PROTOCOL

• Collins Nuamah (Chairman)

• Nana Obiri Boahene

• Evans Nimako

• Mark Opoku

• Emma Nana Adjoa Arthur

• Iddi Muhayu-Deen

• Adepa Safo Kantanka

• Eric Ntori

• Emmanuel Attafuah-Danso

• Kwadwo Afari

• Samuel Yeboah

• Lawyer Adom Appiah (AR Secretary)

• Jennifer Boadi-Amponin

• Perpetual Lomokie Akwanda

• Maame Yaa Akyeamah

FEEDING (Food, Drinks & Beverages)

. Kate Gyamfua

• Hon. Kofi Ahenkora Marfo

• Maame Dokua (Beauty Queen)

• Nana Ama (AR Women Org.)

• Gifty Oware

• Hajia Zeinab (AR Treasurer)

• Mama China

SECURITY

• Edward Asomani

• Hon. Bryan Acheampong

• Hon. Simon Osei Mensah

• Captain Budu Koomson

• Nii Laryea Squire

• Aliu Kasule

• Robert Akampo

• Joseph Nyaniba Kwayaja

• Mohammed Seidu

The Committee and subcommittees were inaugurated at the Party Headquarters by the NPP General Secretary, John Boadu, who, in congratulating the members, also implored them to work hard to ensure the success of the Conference in vindication of the confidence that had been reposed in them.