2 hours ago

Former Communications Director for the People's National Convention [PNC], Emmanuel Wilson, has tagged members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as "irresponsible in the highest order" for going contrary to the president, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo's directives.

“Why should you disrespect orders from a leader you have fought for to lead us all?” He asked on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ political discussion programme on the Airbus scandal.

To him, the most important aspect of the airbus scandal that needs to be looked at is whether former President Mahama, then vice President of the state at the time the airbus was purchased, had the legal backing to transact such a contract on behalf of the state, and as such acted fairly to the benefit of the state.

The PNC activist also bemoaned the level of attention given the airbus issue by the media and politicians alike, when bread and butter matters have been sidelined.

“… I'm still struggling to understand the reason for the numerous agitations made over the airbus saga which has become the topic of the day in this country, when there are other important issues in the country that needs to be addressed. Indeed the introduction of a new letter, Embraer E 190 SA said to be in connection with the airbus saga messes everything up,” he said.

The Embraer issue is being rekindled in the wake of the damning Airbus SE verdict in the United Kingdom, United States of America and France, where separate investigations all concluded that "a high-ranking elected government official" during the Mills/Mahama administration, took around five million euros in bribes to allow the aircraft manufacturer to sell planes to Ghana.

The 26th April 2012 correspondence was addressed to the Director-Sales and Business Development, International Business Development of Embraer Defence and Security, Felipe Monteiro.

The Vice-President's direct communication with a private company the way the former President did, exposed him to all manner of temptations.