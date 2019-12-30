1 hour ago

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is delivering on all key promises it made to Zongo communities ahead of the 2016 election, Alhaji Ali Suraj, a former NPP-USA organizer, has stated.

He said the NPP after assuming office in 2017 had demonstrated that it was the best party that could serve the interest of Zongo communities contrary to the long-held view that NPP was anti-Zongo.

Speaking at the Annual Quaranic Recitation and Islamic Prayers for Government in Kumasi, Alhaji Suraj said the NNP was the only party that had established a ministry to specifically address challenges in Zongo communities in the history of Ghana.

The event which was organized by him brought together Islamic clerics, chiefs, youth of Zongo communities in the metropolis and some government officials.

Led by the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdul-Moumin Harun, special prayers were said for the President, Ministers and other government appointees after the full recitation of the Holy Quran.

Alhaji Suraj said he was confident that Zongo communities across the country would overwhelmingly endorse the NPP in the 2020 election, since the achievements of the Akufo-Addo-led administration in the last three years in Zongo Communities was unprecedented.

He mentioned the construction of Astro turf and green parks, mechanized boreholes, training of 500 Zongo youth in web and mobile app development, recruitment of about 3,000 Arabic teachers as some of the initiatives transforming lives in Zongos.

The Zongo youth, he said, had come to the realization that the notion that NPP was not interested in the development of Zongos was not only deceptive but also propaganda by self-serving politicians.

“We the Zongo youth are now fully convince that the NPP belongs to the Zongo communities considering the massive achievement of this government in our communities,” he stated.

Sheikh Harun underlined the need for Ghanaians to live in harmony and commit themselves to a peaceful election in 2020, saying that there should be no room for any form of violence.

He said as religious leaders, it was their responsibility to pray for any government to succeed in improving the lives of the masses to make society a better place to live.