Miracles Dennis Aboagye, the Director of Communications for the 2024 campaign of Vice President and leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that the NPP hopes to see Dr Bawumia leading the party in the 2028 elections.

According to Aboagye, the NPP is focused on rebuilding the party, and Dr Bawumia is the ideal person to lead it in the future and help the party regain victory.

“We are really praying and hoping that he comes to lead us in rebuilding, reorganizing, reflecting, and working towards recapturing power. The party is working to rebuild,” he said.

Aboagye further emphasized that Dr Bawumia’s contributions to the party and his key roles in governance make him the only person capable of strengthening the NPP once again.

“Everybody believes that he has applied himself very well. The party, and most of us, are waiting for him to make a firm decision. The party and even the people of this country acknowledge his hard work and dedication” he added.

He revealed that, the NPP is ready to rally behind Dr Bawumia should he decide to lead the party again.

“I can tell you that the party is on standby for him to make a firm decision. Once he decides that he is going to run again, be rest assured that the party will strongly rally behind him,” Aboagye said during Saturday’s Newsfile on Joy News.

The NPP, led by Dr Bawumia in the just-ended 2024 general elections, lost power to the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In the parliamentary poll, the NPP also performed poorly, securing just over 80 seats out of a total of 276 constituencies.

The NDC has already crossed 180 seats with some seats still outstanding due to disagreements. Also, the new parliament will have four independent MPs.