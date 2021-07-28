2 hours ago

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a code of conduct to regulate the conduct of party members in both presidential and parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 elections.

This, according to the party, will forestall the reoccurrence of some unpleasant events which occurred in the past and instil discipline in party administration,

“The code of conduct has been formulated in accordance with Article 18 of the New Patriotic Party’s constitution, and it is applicable to party supporters and actors including government Appointees; Ministers; Members of Governing Boards/Councils; Chief Executive Officers of Governmental Institutions; Members of Parliament; Metropolitan. Municipal and District Chief Executives; Aspirants/Potential Candidates; their Supporters and all other Members of the Party,” a statement signed by John Boadu, the party’s General Secretary, noted.

“The code of conduct is applicable during the period preceding the opening of nominations for prospective candidates to contest for the party’s presidential and parliamentary elections.”

A National Complaints Committee has been constituted to receive complaints of violations and breaches of this code of conduct, through the General Secretary.

The committee comprises the Chairman of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Lawyer Frank Davies, Chairman of the National Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu Agyeman, and the General Secretary of the Party, Mr. John Boadu.

The committee has been tasked to investigate each complaint of violations of the code of conduct to determine whether or not there is a “prima facie case.”

“Where the committee has established a prima facie basis in a particular complaint, it shall make a referral to the National Disciplinary Committee for the necessary disciplinary actions in line with the provisions of the Constitution,” the party instructed.

