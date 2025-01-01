9 months ago

The National Chairman of the Ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has launched the party’s card vending system at the NPP headquarters in Accra.

Addressing the press, national executives, and party supporters, he explained that the system was introduced due to the increasing popularity of the NPP and the high demand for party cards.

“The National Leadership of the party has resolved to decentralize the issuing of party cards at the constituency and regional levels to enhance the acquisition of party cards and boost dues payment,” he stated.

Mr. Ntim emphasized that the partnership with private vendors will increase the membership drive, making it easier for Ghanaians to acquire party cards.

To facilitate easy payment of dues, the NPP has introduced a Dues Code *920*270#, allowing members to conveniently pay their dues via mobile money. Additionally, a vendor hotline 0550326221 has been set up for members to contact vendors for assistance with purchasing and registering for their party cards.

The National Treasurer, who provided details of the party card vending system, explained that the system will be user-friendly and accessible, allowing members to easily purchase and register for their party cards.

The launch of the party card vending system is seen as a strategic move by the NPP to increase its membership base and strengthen its grassroots support ahead of the 2024 general elections.

With the party’s presidential candidate, HE Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, championing bold solutions for the country, the NPP is confident that the vending system will attract more Ghanaians to join the party.

In a related development, the General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong, stated that, the NPP will not intervene on behalf of individuals arrested over the Walewale primaries, emphasizing that those who caused chaos in the electoral process would face the law.

He also announced the introduction of a national ID card for members, aimed at enhancing internal processes and providing benefits.

The National Executive Committee is expected to meet to address the Walewale situation and ensure the party retains its seat.