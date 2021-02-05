1 hour ago

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lifted the suspension on the embattled former General Secretary of the party.

The committee’s ruling last Monday, January 25, 2021, after a hurriedly organized meeting in Accra to deliberate on the lifting of the suspension of Mr. Kwabena Agyepong and matters arising.

The report says the decision to lift the suspension on the former Chief Executive Officer of the party stem from the role he played in campaigning for the party and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure a second term victory for the party in the December 7, general elections.

Per the decision of the NEC to quash the earlier suspension, Mr. Agyepong is free to seek or contest any position in the party as a bonafide member of NPP.

The highest decision-making body of the party has further quashed the earlier suspension of Mr Kwabena Agyepong leading to his removal from office but stated that Mr. Agyepong would not be reinstated as there is a substantive General Secretary in the person of John Boadu.

Mr. Agyepong in 2015 was suspended by NEC of the party together with the then former National Chairman, Paul Afoko and the First Vice National Chairman, Sammy Crabbe over some disciplinary issues.