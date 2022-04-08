4 hours ago

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has stressed that the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, is losing the propaganda war in advancing its achievements.

According to the outspoken MP, the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, was setting the agenda for the ruling party, leaving communicators on the backfoot.

Agyapong told the host of Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben programme on April 7, that he stressed this point while speaking to the tertiary student group of the NPP, TESCON, during a programme at Cape Coast.

“I told TESCON members to be proud of the NPP stock looking at work done, but because we are unable to win propaganda and always allowing the NDC to set the agenda for us, hence people do not see the work done.

“Our communication is poor, we have to do something about it. I don’t blame communicators because if a person doesn’t have information, what can he do?” he quizzed.

He called for the ministries and agencies to cascade information to communicators for onward transmission to the populace. He disclosed telling Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko that the 'Meet The Press' series must employ the use of videos of work that has been done for the populace to see.

“All the fingers are not the same but if you presume that people will see what you are doing, I am afraid, that is a mistake, so we must improve party communication,” he added.

Speaking at the same event, National Organizer, Sammi Awuku, made similar sentiments: “In 2024, it’s important that we tell ourselves from today that we own the campaign and the victory for 2024.

“So let’s move away from allowing our opponents to define us and set the narrative. Let’s move away from people calling you to ask you if you are listening to this radio station or watching this TV.

“Our government, we’ve done enough, but the biggest obstacle between us and 2024 is how we shape the narrative for victory in 2024. I want to appeal to your conscience, emotions and what we do; let’s not leave the project for just President Akufo-Addo. Let’s own the project ourselves.

“I am happy that the National Youth Wing and the Danquah Institute decided to give us this platform. As we see each other and shale hands, I want to encourage you; from today, let the narrative be different,” he urged.

President Akufo-Addo is on record to have expressed similar concerns during an interview on a Kumasi-based radio channel as part of his Ashanti Regional tour in 2021