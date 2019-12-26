20 minutes ago

The New Patriotic Party's volunteer group, NPP Loyal Ladies, has donated a number of motorbikes to the party through the National Organizer, Sammi Awuku.

At a ceremony to hand over the motorbikes, the group assured the party of its commitment to ensuring that the NPP emerges victorious in the 2020 elections.

A leader of the group, Rosemary Yaa Serwaa Cullis, who is the Captain of NPP Loyal Ladies UK, indicated that the donation is to help the party conduct its campaign seamlessly next year.

“The NPP remains the only political party to have Ghana at heart. The policies of the NPP government, she noted, are life-changing ones and that if the party continues to rule for many years, there will be accelerated growth and development in the country,” she stated.

Receiving the items on behalf of Sammi Awuku, the NPP National Organiser, the Ashanti Regional Organiser of the party, Francis Adomako and the Ahafo Regional Organiser, Michael Osei Boateng (Pope), were full of praises for the Loyal Ladies. They assured the group that the motorbikes would be put to good use for the party to maximise its gains as the country goes into the 2020 elections.

Florence Boatemaa, a Captain of NPP Loyal Ladies in the Greater Accra Region, revealed efforts being made by her colleagues to fund their group and also help resource their party through contributions from their teacher training and nurses training allowances, NABCO salaries, etc.

“The 2020 Elections is a must-win for the NPP and Ghana and we at NPP Loyal Ladies are prepared and ready to break our backs for that to happen,” she remarked.

Also present at the ceremony were Effe Grant, a Commander of NPP Loyal Ladies, UK and other members of the group from the Greater Accra Region.

myjoyonline