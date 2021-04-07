1 hour ago

A former NDC Parliamentary Candidate aspirant for the Amasaman Constituency, Hajia Mariam Dzifa Ibrahim has said that the New Patriotic Party has messed up the country making life hell for Ghanaians.

In a statement MyNewsGh.com sighted, Hajia Dzifa said Corruption ,nepotism and intimidation is the hallmark of the NPP government.

We have seen how these clowns have messed up the whole system and making life a hell fire. Corruption ,nepotism and intimidation is the hall mark of this government,” she wrote.

She added that “Our only hope is John Dramani Mahama. For sure we all know the NDC is the only party that builds the nation.”

Touching on the December 2020 elections in her statemen she said that the just ended election which was characterized with fraudulent activities and intimidation all over the country was a tool they planned to use it to rig the election of which they have successfully done.

Read Full Statement below.

Hajia Mariam Dzifa writes.. Good morning fellow comrades and party faithfuls of Amasaman Ndc, as the saying goes ,there is time for everything, time to be born ,time to live and time to die .

Before everything let me use this opportunity to congratulate the whole party faithfuls from the grassroots to the district, regional and national executives for their hardwork in the just ended election though it wasn’t the results were expecting ,we have to put our selves up and strive for the future ,’If there is life there is hope ‘.God also bless our father His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for his countless efforts he is putting to come back and make a Ghana once again a better place to live ,we have seen how these clowns have messed up the whole system and making life a hell fire. Corruption ,nepotism and intimidation is the hall mark of this government.

Our only hope is John Dramani Mahama. For sure we all know the ndc is the only party that builds the nation . The just ended election which was characterized with fraudulent activities and intimidation all over the country was a tool they planned to use it to rig the election of which they have successfully done .I understand the aggression, agitation and the anger among us especially when we woefully lost the seat to the npp.This is the time we need to show more unity and console ourselves with the adage ‘the future looks bright for those who prepare for it today ‘ ,it isn’t easy to loose an election the way it happened but we cannot blame ourselves through out after the grieving life must go on . With this I will plead with party executives from branch to district to reach down the grassroots and have some meetings with them to try and revive the lost energy and interest by party faithfuls.

Amasaman constituency will and surely come back if we start restrategise our structure in the near future. The future they say belongs to the youth ,I will encourage more youth to consider taking up positions when the polls are opened for the party executive elections There is light at the end of the tunnel and with togetherness,dedication and hardwork we shall surely rescue the seat back . Let me use this opportunity to wish our colleagues Christians a happy Easter festive ,may this celebration of the resurrection of Jesus bring unity and togetherness among us .Thank you very much

Source: MyNewsGh