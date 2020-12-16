1 hour ago

A man believed to be in his 30s Ezudeen Awal has been stabbed to death by his biological brother following a heated misunderstanding that occurred between them at Suame in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect who has been identified as Amidu, reportedly stabbed the victim Ezudeen Awal on Monday, December 14, 2020 around 11 pm, police sources confirmed to MyNwesGh.com

Sister of the deceased Aisha who narrated the unfortunate incident to Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo who has been following the story said “there was a family feud but the matter has since settled with the intervention of some elders. They were living in our family house at Suame in peace”

“They had some misunderstanding after the declaration of the elections because they are all NDC members in the family but only the deceased is an NPP member. The suspect stabbed him due to their political disagreement”.

The family of the deceased are yet to receive the body after it was deposited at Komfo Anokye Morgue for autopsy by the police

The suspect including his father (the deceased uncle) have been arrested by Suame Police Command and are assisting with investigations.

Police investigators will not comment further on the matter when reached by MyNewsGh.com except to say they are yet to interrogate the suspects.