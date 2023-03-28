3 hours ago

Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti region have expressed shock following the passing of the Member of Parliament for the Kumawu Constituency, Philip Basoah.

According to the party members, information gathered from the lawmaker’s family shows that he died on Monday, March 27, after a short illness.

Speaking to journalists, the immediate past Ashanti regional communications director, Kwasi Kyei described the death of the sitting MP as a big blow to the party because of his contribution to the NPP over the years.

“It’s a very sad day for the NPP, I got to hear about it yesterday evening. Basically, you have to hear from the family first because you can speak about it. He was a very affable person. We have been together for a very long time as a director of communications for 8 years. We did a lot of things together in his constituency. We will forever remember him, he was always there for the party. He has done a lot for the party since he became an MP and we have to appreciate that,” he said.

He described his death as a blow to the party and extended his condolences to the family.

“It’s a big blow to the party, we were expecting that God will give him the strength to continue the good works he was doing. His death came as a surprise to all of us. I extend my condolences to the wife, children and entire family. We will be there to support the family during the funeral celebration,” he stated.

Mr Basoah, born in 1969, died last night, but details of his passing are immediately not known.

He first came to Parliament in 2017 after winning the 2016 general elections in the Kumawu constituency.

Prior to sailing to Parliament, Mr Basoah was a Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and was also a tutor at the Agogo State College.

In the 2016 Ghana general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 21,794 votes making 78.2% of the total votes cast on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

In the 2020 Ghana general elections, he won the parliamentary seat with 14,960 votes making 51.1% of the total votes cast.

