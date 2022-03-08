3 hours ago

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Augustus Nana Akwasi Andrews, claims that the party has so far received requests from NPP supporters in 14 constituencies in the region expressing their desire to join the NDC.

He says this follows fallout in the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station elections across the country.

“We knew these things would happen, but [not] to the extent that they were going to paint their party office in NDC colours,” Mr. Andrews said in reaction to the decision of some disgruntled members of the NPP in the Fomena Constituency to defect to the NDC.

He also said the recent happenings were proof that life was better under the NDC and John Mahama.

“The bad things that were said about him, now people have realised the man did a lot to help the development of Ghana, particularly the Ashanti Region,” he said.

Mr. Andrews noted further that the party is set to constitute a committee to look into all other requests brought before the party’s leadership to decide on how to receive them into their party.

“I have asked my constituency executives to talk to them… they will talk to them and God wiling, from tomorrow [Monday], I will set up a committee to listen to their story and see how we can bring them to the NDC.”

Defections involving disgruntled members are common occurences among the two main parties.

Source: citifmonline