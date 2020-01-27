2 hours ago

National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has lashed out at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for pointing fingers at the opposition party whenever issues about the ruling party's ineptitude in government is revisited.

To him, it is about time the current administration starts figuring how to better the lives of Ghanaians, since the blame-game culture has demeaned their already low image in government.

Sammy Gyamfi added that it will not come to him as a surprise should NPP members "blame" its predecessors for their loss of libido and low sexual performance with their partners.

“See, Ghanaians are no more interested in your blame games. Don’t refer to the past to justify your failure. Ghanaians are looking forward to solutions to their problems so tell them what you are ready to do to solve their tribulations than complain and blame works of the previous government.”

“You claim to have answers to all our economic problems and the only solution then was for you to be voted for. Now you have been voted into power, so why the struggles? I will not be surprised if NPP members blame the previous government led by former president John Dramani Mahama for not performing in bed,” he further added.

Contributing to a panel discussion on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ segment, he slammed members of the NPP for being too opinionated and dogmatic in their beliefs.

"....they feel they are always right, which is very bad...they hate to be criticized,” he added.

The NDC activist further indicted the current administration for making it overly-expensive to conduct business in Ghana today, than three years ago.

This, to him, is due to the unnecessary tax increases which has moved the country from employment to a state of joblessness since the government of day has deliberately decided to collapse businesses of perceived enemies for no tangible reasons.

Peacefmonline