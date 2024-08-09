49 minutes ago

The Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi is mocking the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) cleared flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama in the Airbus scandal.

He claimed the government is embarrassed and there is a state of mourning at Jubilee House after their attempt to tag Mr. Mahama with corruption failed.

According to Mr. Gyamfi, the report demonstrates that former President John Dramani Mahama is an “incorruptible leader,” and the NPP’s continued attacks on him are baseless.

“The NPP is just going after Mahama for nothing. We don’t know what they are seeking from Mahama. If they can’t beat your character, they come after you. That’s exactly what they did to Nkrumah. They use falsehoods to try to destroy you because they know Mahama’s vision is unbeatable. How can you be so wicked as to spread such lies?”

Mr. Gyamfi in interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday claimed President Akufo-Addo and his administration are in mourning following the release of the report.

“Mahama has been vindicated. He served his nation dutifully, and all their accusations have fallen flat. Today, they are mourning at Jubilee House because the truth has come out” he said.

The OSP, in its report, officially identified Mr. Mahama as the individual referred to as ‘Government Official 1’ in the Airbus bribery scandal but cleared him of any corruption.

On Thursday, August 8, 2024, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, addressed the media, stating that his office found no evidence of corruption against John Mahama and his brother, Adam Mahama, in the deal to procure aircraft for Ghana.

Based on the findings, Mr. Agyebeng announced that his office has closed its investigations into the scandal.