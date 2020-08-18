3 hours ago

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has disclosed that she owns a mansion in Spintex, Accra, and says it was sponsored by a Member of Parliament from the New Patriotic Party. The former HIV/AIDs ambassador is back to clear allegations on an old publication where she claimed she had a romantic affair with former President Mahama.

According to her, she has nothing to do with the NDC presidential candidate and warned that NPP supporters who are re-circulating the article on social media should put an end to it.

In a Facebook live video, she disclosed that she owns a mansion in Spintex and it was sponsored by an NPP MP known as ‘Nana’.

While she refused to mention his full name, she revealed a bedroom marathon she once had with the said MP.

She added that she has turned over a new leaf and asked God for forgiveness.

