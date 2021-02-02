2 hours ago

Hon. Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the Member of Parliament(MP) for Akyem Oda has escaped death after his pickup was crushed by a commercial vehicle Monday evening.

He was returning to Accra from Koforidua where he is said to have attended an official event.

Reports indicate that a commercial minibus veered off its lane and rammed into his Ford vehicle at Asuoyaa Bridge.

Eight passengers in the commercial vehicle are said to have sustained serious degrees of injury and have since been sent to the Koforidua General Hospital to receive treatment.

The Member of Parliament has since received treatment and have returned to Accra to join his colleagues for Tuesday’s sitting.

