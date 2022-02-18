4 hours ago

A former Deputy Minister of Communications under the erstwhile Mahama-led government, Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has described the filing of a private members’ motion by some four Members of Parliament (MPs) to demand a bi-partisan probe into the death of former President John Evans Atta-Mills as “complete and utter nonsense.”

According to the former Minister of Information, the move is an attempt to divert the attention of Ghanaians from important issues confronting the country.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, 17 February 2022, the former deputy Communications Minister said: “The NPP MPs’ motion for an inquest into the death of President Mills is complete and utter nonsense.”

He added that: “It is a senseless attempt at wasting precious time while diverting attention from the most important issues of the economy and the livelihoods of Ghanaians.”

Some four MPs of the majority caucus filed a private members’ motion to demand a bi-partisan probe into the death of President John Evans Atta-Mills.

Led by Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh Dompreh, the other three among the group include Tolon MP Habib Iddrisu, Mpraeso MP Davis Opoku Ansah, and Tema Central MP Yves Hanson Nortey.

Prof Mills died on 24 July 2012 after returning from a trip to the US where he had undergone medical checks.

He was 68 years old.

It is still not clear what killed Prof Mills since there have been various accounts from family members, close associates and his political allies.

In recent times, his aide, Koku Anyidoho, who is the Executive Director of the Atta Mills Institute, has been demanding a probe into the late president’s death.