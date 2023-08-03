4 hours ago

Minority Chief Whip, Governs Agbodza, has sarcastically suggested to adherents of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition, to change the name of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to “New Patapaa Party”.

His suggestion follows plans by the Akufo-Addo government to fund the Accra-Tema Motorway project for a private entity to execute the work.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament during the debate on the mid-year budget review, the Adaklu MP heavily criticised NPP members for not being patriotic in handling the affairs of the country.

Governs Agbodza argued that the conduct of the NPP government does not connote the party’s name.

The legislator further took a dig at the government for being insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians by borrowing excessively to contract a foreigner when local contractors are up to the same task.

“They are telling us in this document that Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIFF) is going to fund Accra-Tema Motorway. So we will go and borrow money, put it in GIFF and let a foreign company come and do this job. We can guarantee you, we will never support you. What is the name of your party? New Patriotic Party, where is your patriotism? You better change that middle name to ‘patapaa’ because it has nothing to do with patriotism, when we advise you, you don’t listen.”

“How can you go and borrow money which Ghanaians will pay, and then you want to give that money to a foreigner? As for the Accra-Tema Motorway, if we are going to use our money, it must be done by Ghanaian contractors who you already owe GH¢15 billion. If they [private contractors] bring their money, they can do the job, but my taxes will not be used to pay them”.

Source: citifmonline