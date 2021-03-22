1 hour ago

The national executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Friday, March 19, 2021, commenced regional and constituency working tour of the country.

Led by the party's chairman, Mr. Freddie Blay and General Secretary, John Boadu, the team will visit all the 16 regions and 275 constituencies across the country.

The executives will through this nationwide tour, touch base with the grassroots as part of efforts towards re-energizing, restructuring and repositioning the party for 2024 elections.

The executives will use the opportunity to listen and address the concerns of grassroots, and also engage them on how best they can support the Akufo-Addo government to deliver on its second-term mandate to enhance the party’s chances of breaking the 8-year governance cycle.

The tour began in the Greater Accra Region on Friday, where they visited and interacted with party executives in 17 constituencies including Domeabra Obom, Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro, Weija Gbawe, Anya Sowutuom, Okaikoi North, Okaikoi South, Okaikoi Central, Amasaman, Trobu, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso West, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso Central, Shai Osudoku, Adenta, Madina and Dome Kwabenya.

Also in attendance were the MMDCEs and MPs for the respective districts and constituencies visited.

Aside chairman Freddy Blay and John Boadu, other national officers in the nationawide tour include; 1st Vice-Chair - Rita Asobayire, 3rd Vice-Chair - Omari Wadie, Treasurer - Amankwa Yeboah, Organizer - Sammi Awuku, Youth Organizer - Nana Boakye, Nasara Coordinator - Abdul Aziz Futah and the Women Organizer - Kate Gyamfua.

From the Greater Accra, the National Executives are expected to proceed to the Ashanti Region, and then to Ahafo, Bono and Bono East Regions.