2 hours ago

The National Steering Committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has requested to meet all presidential hopefuls regarding their compliance with the Party’s Code of Conduct, ahead of the party's flagbearership elections.

According to the General Secretary, the meeting will help to prevent further breaches of the party’s regulations.

Justin Frimpong Kodua in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb stated, “leadership of the Party is determined and committed to ensuring that activities of all Party executives or officers, individuals, groups, supporters and loyalists of presidential and parliamentary hopefuls, do not breach the Party’s Code of Conduct for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.”

Tackling the measures being implemented by the party, JFK as the scribe is popularly known said, they “are not intended to aid the electoral advantage of any prospective candidate but to prevent tensions that often arise in the lead up to presidential and parliamentary primaries and secure a united Party front for the 2024 general election.”

The meeting by the National Steering Committee comes after some individuals of the Alan Kyerematen camp organised a health walk on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at which event certain controversial comments regarding the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition of the NPP, were made.

The health walk dubbed "Aduru Wo So Health Walk" to wit "it's your turn" was in solidarity with the bid of the Trade and Industry Minister to take over the flagbearership position from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in order to break the eight.

The statement said: “it is worthy of note that the Walk was held few days after the General Secretary had issued a Press Statement to caution all party members and executives to refrain from acts that breach the Code of Conduct for presidential and parliamentary primaries.

"Prior to the “Aduru Wo So Health Walk” the General Secretary and National Organiser of the Party engaged the organisers of the Health Walk and urged them to abandon such plans as that would be in breach of the Party’s Code of Conduct.

"The executives also granted interviews with various media houses cautioning against these imminent infractions of the Code of Conduct. Unfortunately, all these proactive interventions were not adhered to by the organizers,” the statement stressed.