3 hours ago

A National Youth Organiser hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Abanga has been caught pants down attempting to ‘steal’ what doesn’t belong to him by fraudulently distorting the results of a poll conducted online and commissioned by Robert Owusu Bosco.

Abanga seeing that the poll did not go his favour, allegedly falsified the original results which had one Salam Mustapha polling 71% of the total 1094 number of respondents.

It is not clear why the young man will dabble in such intellectually dishonest attitude which many critics say it is certainly not a good trait of someone seeking to lead young people of his party.

MyNewsGh.com observed that the figures were distorted in a manner and quickly used for an online story to make the man at the centre of controversy appear as though he is the favourite in the poll

But in a rejoinder sighted, Mr. Robert Owusu Bosco said, he was surprised that the results were falsified and used in such a dishonest manner. He disclosed for emphasis that, Abanga did not poll the highest percentage as he seeks to portray in a news article published.

Challenging whoever doubts the credibility of the polls to reach out to him for the original outcome.

Below is the full statement from Mr. Robert Owusu Bosco:

Yesterday, I conducted and commissioned a research dubbed ‘WHO DO YOU THINK WOULD BE THE BEST REPLACEMENT AS A NATIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER FOR THE NPP?’ to explore my interest in scientific research, political communication, political marketing.

The purpose of the research was to present a preliminary insight into who could become the next Youth Organiser of the NPP.

To my surprise, I have come across a distortion and misrepresentation of the actual outcome of the survey. This includes changing the pattern of the research’s results to favour some candidates.

For the avoidance of doubt and clarification, attached is the original outcome of the survey that was conducted. Anyone interested in obtaining the raw data for his/her review or confirmation should kindly contact my email address below.

Further research works will be conducted in all the positions to be contested to predict likely winners of the various portfolios.

– – – – – – – – — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —

BSc. Accounting and Finance, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants ACCA-UK ( part 2), Fellow: Public Relations and Communication Association(PRCA-UK), M.A Political Communication, Cert in Political Marketing

Robert Bosco Owusu

Spackman Close

Reading, UK.

Email: [email protected]

Source: MyNewsGh