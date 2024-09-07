9 hours ago

The Presidential Hopeful of the New Vision Movement, Kofi Koranteng, says that neither the New Patriotic Party (NPP) nor the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is willing to solve the galamsey issues which is polluting the various water bodies.

According to him, the root issue is not galamsey itself, but rather a failure in leadership.

He argued that both major political parties have worsened the problem rather than resolving it.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on September 7, he said, “We have never had a galamsey problem. We don’t have a galamsey problem. It is leadership that has failed. It is not galamsey that is bad.”

Mr Kwarteng highlighted that the problem has persisted through both the NPP and NDC administrations and has only intensified over time.

“This government or the NDC government will not solve the galamsey problem. They cannot, they will not. They will talk and kiss and hug the problem but they will not solve it. These are two criminal entities who have taken over Ghana.”

“People are dying from the levels of toxicity in our foods and water. The tubers absorb the acid and the mercury and all the other heavy metals.”

According to the presidential candidate, all attempts to address galamsey, including protests, is ineffective.

“We are at the point where the cancer has metricized. It is full blown cancer beyond the fourth stage. Its terminal and at this point, no amount of chemotherapy will help, no amount of radiation will help. Maybe we could go in and take out the tumor. Our only solution is the right leadership,” he said.

Source: Myjoyonline