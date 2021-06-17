3 hours ago

The two major political parties in the country, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) last Saturday put their political affiliations aside and jointly mourned the death of Maxwell Kojo Okyere Atta-Krah, a leading member of the NDC who died recently.

Dignitaries

A number of traditional rulers and religious leaders joined hundreds of NDC and NPP members and supporters to attend the funeral of the late Atta-Krah which took place at the Akyem Oda funeral ground amid firing of muskets, drumming and dancing.

The NDC team of mourners was jointly led by Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman and the General Secretary of the party, respectively.

Other leading members of the NDC, who were in attendance at the funeral, included the Ahwoi brothers, Mr Victor Smith, a former Ghana High Commissioner to Britain, Nana Ato Dadzie, a former Chief of Staff, Dr Apea-Kubi, a former Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Yaw Boateng Gyan and Mr Solomon Nkansah, former National Organiser and National Communications Director of the NDC, respectively.

Mr John Owusu Amankrah aka Jowak, the Eastern Regional Chairman of the NDC, led the entire regional and constituency executives to attend the funeral.

A number of past and current NDC parliamentarians led by Mr Henry Yiadom-Boakye, the Member of Parliament for Akwatia, also participated, in the funeral.

NPP delegation

A high-powered NPP delegation, jointly led by Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful, the Minister of Communications and Digitisation, and Madam Kate Gyamfua, the National Women’s Organiser of the party, attended the funeral.

The other prominent NPP members at the ceremony included Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the MP for Akyem Oda, Mr William Agyapong Quaittoo and Mr R.K Amoah, former MPs for Oda and Akyem Achiase, respectively, Ms Victoria Adu, the Municipal Chief Executive for Birim Central, and Alhaji Awudu Issaka, the Oda Constituency Chairman of the NPP.

Among the prominent chiefs who attended the funeral were Nana Kwebi Ewusi, the Central Regional President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Osabarima Adu Darko, the Asamankesehene, and Obempong Gyamfi Sarfo Kyereh, the Krontihene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area.