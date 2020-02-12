1 hour ago

At least one person has been hospitalised following a clash between some supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Asawase in the Ashanti region.

Reports available indicate that the clash was over some scrap metals at the Kumasi central market after a section of the facility was demolished to pave way for the construction of the phase-two of the Kejetia and Central market redevelopment project.

NDC communication officer for Asawase constituency, Yakubu Adamu also known as Yakubu Tornado, clashed with about 10 NPP supporters leading to his hospitalisation.

Mr Adamu who is currently receiving treatment at Asabii hospital told Class News’ regional correspondent Maxwell Attah that he was awarded a contract by the central market contractor to take care of the scrap and debris including wood and iron rods to clear the site for the market construction to begin, but the NPP supporters believe once he is an NDC sympathiser, he is unfit to execute the contract leading to the skirmishes.

SOurce: classfmonline