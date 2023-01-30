1 hour ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) needs a Christian as its flagbearer moving into the 2024 elections, this is according to Samuel Ayeh Paye, a former Member of Parliament for the Ayensuano seat.

He argued that the 2024 elections would be decided on the basis of religion, which is why he urging the NPP to select a Christian over a Muslim as its flagbearer ahead of the general elections of 2024.

Speaking on Adom TV's flagship morning show Badwam, the Eastern Regional Campaign Coordinator for Alan Kyerematen explained that since Mr. John Mahama, the NDC's top choice, is a Christian and the majority of Ghanaians identify as Christians, it was instructive for the NPP to select a Christian over a Muslim to lead the party.

Hon. Ayeh Paye pointed out that statistics shows that Christians make up the majority of our people, thus any effort by the NPP to choose a Muslim as its flag bearer could hurt the party's chances of remaining in power in 2024.

"As an NPP, I believe we should introduce someone with a Christian background," he stated on the show hosted by Akwasi Nsiah, noting that only 17 percent of Ghana's population is Muslim, compared to the country's overall 71 percent Christian population.

"Whether we like it or not, the NDC will bring John Mahama who is a Christian, and once that happens, it means the 2024 election campaign will even take its major course in the churches, so let's be careful we don't present a candidate whose religious background will become an issue against us," he insisted.

Watch Hon. Ayeh Paye in the video below: