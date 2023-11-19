7 hours ago

A former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has said the party is now an empty barrel.

The former Adentan Member of Parliament (MP) reiterated the NPP has been hijacked by a selected few, causing it to sway from its founding principles.

Mr Buaben Asamoa who is a leading member of Alan Kyeremanten’s Movement for Change launched the scathing attack on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

He insisted the hijackers are embarking on mafia tactics which has made the party unattractive and as a result, a lot of NPP members will switch to Movement for Change.

“NPP now an empty barrel. There is nothing in it because the mafia tactics have destroyed the party. There are a lot of bigwigs supporting Alan and soon, they will have no choice than to come public because they know they are doing the work of God,” he stated.

Mr Boaben Asamoa together with three others, Hopeson Adorye, former General Secretary, Nana Ohene Ntow and former Madina MP Boniface Abubakar Saddique were on Monday expelled from the NPP.

This was after they publicly endorsed former Trade Minister, Mr Kyerematen who is an independent presidential aspirant.

After they were expelled, Mr. Boaben Asamoa has on several media platforms expressed grave concerns about the current state of the NPP.