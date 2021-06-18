1 hour ago

New Patriotic Party’s National Youth Organizer race is set for one of the fiercest competition in recent years with the emergence of Prince Kamal Gumah on the political ecosystem.

The Upper East born fast emerging political jewel stormed the northern belt of the country in his recent tour with an image redemption message for the foot soldiers of NPP.

As part of the team of executives and aspirants gracing the TESCON ceremonies in the Upper West region, Prince Kamal Gumah rerouted the media traffic onto himself with catchy messages and plans for the ‘disappointed’ grass root members of the NPP once voted into office.

Having officially declared his intentions of contesting for the National Youth Organizer slot of the ruling NPP, Prince Kamal Gumah and his campaign team highlighted their intended plans for the grass root voters if he gets the nod ahead of the chasing pack.

Speaking on Wa-based Sungmaale FM, Prince Kamal Gumah, pledged to mount job creation or call centres across all 275 constituencies and regions to help bridge the gap between the job-seeking grass root members and the job avenues.

His articulate explanation of a well-crafted plan for the average voter earned him admirers in the upper west region and beyond.

He is expected to officially tour the country with his campaign to lay down his plans for the party and the grassroots in particular.