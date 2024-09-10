14 minutes ago

Gospel singer, Jack Alolome has revealed that he turned down a substantial offer from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to join their campaign, choosing instead to support the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the December 7 elections.

In a recent interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show, Alolome explained that his decision was based on his concern for the well-being of ordinary Ghanaians.

He stated that the current economic hardships influenced his choice to support the NDC over the NPP.

“Last year, they held my hand and took me to the NPP camp and offered a huge amount of money to join their campaign team, but I declined because the economy is hard now. I’m a businessman, and that’s because the welfare of many people is my concern. I get to eat when they eat, and now those people are complaining,” he said.

Although Alolome did not disclose the amount offered by the NPP, he accused the current government of exploiting Ghanaians for personal gain.

This belief led him to join the NDC to help prevent the NPP from retaining power.

In an earlier interview, Jack Alolome stated that his decision to endorse the NDC was out of his free will to support Mahama’s vision, though he would not reject any form of appreciation that might come from the party.

Comparing the NDC regime to the Akufo-Addo-led administration, Jack Alolome noted that life has become harder since the NPP took office.

He criticised the current government for failing to deliver on its promises of a better economy.

“Nana Addo told us that Mahama’s administration was bad and he (Nana Addo) was going to bring us a better economy to make us comfortable. So, we voted Mahama out. But since he came into power, the petrol I buy compared to Mahama’s time is very bad. If I’m to weigh the works of Mahama and Nana Addo’s government as Dr. Bawumia is to take over, then Mahama has to come,” he said.

Over the years, several musicians have composed songs for the NDC, including Nacee and Jewel Ackah. Similarly, musicians like Daddy Lumba, Omane Acheampong, Ofori Amponsah, and Diana Asamoah have created songs for the NPP.